DraftKings partners with Foxwoods El San Juan Casino to enter Puerto Rico market

Digital sports entertainment and gaming company DraftKings and the Mashantucket Pequot Tribal Nation announced they have agreed to a deal to expand their relationship and pave the way to offering the DraftKings online and retail sports betting experience in Puerto Rico, subject to applicable licenses and regulatory approvals being obtained.

The announcement comes following Foxwoods and DraftKings having successfully launched sports betting and iGaming in Connecticut on Oct. 19, 2021.

The DraftKings retail sportsbook will be located inside the Foxwoods El San Juan Casino and is expected to open in the coming weeks, pending receipt of licenses and regulatory approvals.

Once complete, the space will feature a video wall, bar and dining services, two over-the-counter ticket windows and six betting kiosks.

“Since establishing our relationship with the Mashantucket Pequot Tribal Nation and Foxwoods more than a year ago, we’ve seen immense success, which can be attributed to the collaborative efforts between the organizations and shared vision for providing customers with the very best,” said Matt Kalish, president of DraftKings North America and co-founder.

“Puerto Rico is known for its rich and vibrant sports culture, and we look forward to being able to provide fans with a safe and legal form of sports betting through our retail and online sportsbooks,” he said.

In January 2021, the Mashantucket Pequot Tribal Nation and Foxwoods announced plans to reopen the iconic El San Juan Casino as the Foxwoods El San Juan Casino. The redevelopment of the luxurious casino destination included $137.5 million in resort enhancements, including the reopening of the renowned Tropicoro entertainment venue.

“We have made tremendous strides in the sports betting space in our relationship with DraftKings, who has continued to be a valuable partner, through our online and retail experiences in the state of Connecticut,” said Mashantucket Pequot Tribal Nation Chairman Rodney Butler.

“As we expand our partnership with DraftKings to the beautiful island of Puerto Rico at the Foxwoods El San Juan Casino, we are confident that we will continue to create unforgettable memories for customers and sports fans alike,” he said.

In addition to online and retail sports betting, DraftKings will have the opportunity, if licenses are approved, to provide customers in Puerto Rico with its legacy daily fantasy sports product, which is currently available in 44 states in the United States and operational in six countries internationally.