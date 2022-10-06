Old San Juan ranked among world’s ‘Best Cities for Digital Nomads’

Old San Juan was described “as a great place to live and work as a digital nomad thanks to its beautiful beaches, tropical climate, low cost of living, and great restaurants.”

EnjoyTravel.com released its list of the World’s Top 25 “Best Cities for Digital Nomads,” ranking Old San Juan as the 19th location where people are traveling to, to work remotely.

“Digital nomads work remotely and can work from anywhere. So where are the best places in the world to do this? We’ve looked through hundreds of lists and blog posts looking for the top locations for digital nomads. We considered factors like the cost of living, the ease of obtaining visas, and co-working spaces,” the travel service stated.

The rankings considered also considered availability of rental properties, reliable public transport and wi-fi and “overall expatriate social life.”

Old San Juan was described “as a great place to live and work as a digital nomad thanks to its beautiful beaches, tropical climate, low cost of living, and great restaurants.”

“Old San Juan is the place to go for a delightful blend of European architecture and Latin flavour. Digital nomads in Puerto Rico will find Old San Juan to be a haven, thanks to its abundance of quaint coffee shops and cafés equipped with dependable internet,” the website stated.

In choosing the island’s capital city for the ranking EnjoyTravel.com stated that “Puerto Rico’s proximity to [and visa-free access to] the US makes it a great location for a North American digital nomad.”

“Plus, the island has plenty of co-working spaces and internet, so you’ll never be short on options for a place to work. One of the most popular [and recommended] co-working spaces is Piloto 151,” it stated.

Bali, Indonesia ranked the listing, followed by Chiang Mai, Thailand, Madeira, Portugal, Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam, and Lisbon, Portugal to round out the top five.

Puerto Rico bested Bangalore, India, Kaohsiung, Taiwan, Tirana, Albania, Istanbul, Turkey, Seoul, South Korea, and Penang, Malaysia.

As the global shift to remote working shows no sign of switching back, workers across the world are leaving behind the traditional office setup to “work-from home” spaces permanently — and for many, that means relocating, the website stated.

“The trend is only set to increase with data projections showing that 25% of all professional jobs in North America will be remote by the end of 2022,” it added.