Puerto Rico gov’t extends tax-free period for prepared foods

Puerto Rico Treasury Secretary Francisco Parés announced the extension of the tax-free period on prepared food for a week, to Oct. 13.

The period established because of the declaration of a state of emergency, after the passage of Fiona was slated to end today.

“As part of the additional measures that we’re taking after the passage of Hurricane Fiona and to alleviate the emergency that many families still face, we’re extending the period of exemption from the payment of the Sales and Use Tax on prepared foods,” Gov. Pedro Pierluisi said.

The exemption excludes alcoholic drinks, Parés recalled.

“This exemption is only for prepared foods that are usually sold with utensils, to be eaten for their flavor or nutritional value. It also includes carbonated drinks, baked goods, and sweets, as defined in Section 4010.01 of the 2011 Puerto Rico Internal Revenue Code,” he said.