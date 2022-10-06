Condé Nast Traveler names Fairmont El San Juan Hotel #1 in region

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

The Fairmont El San Juan in Isla Verde.

Condé Nast Traveler announced the results of its annual Readers’ Choice Awards with Fairmont El San Juan Hotel recognized as the #1 Hotel in the Caribbean & Central America category.

More than 240,000 Condé Nast Traveler readers submitted responses rating their travel experiences across the globe to provide a full snapshot of the top places they enjoyed this year and can’t wait to return to next.

The Readers’ Choice Awards are the longest-running and most prestigious recognition of excellence in the travel industry and the full list of winners can be found here.

“We are absolutely thrilled to be recognized as the best hotel in the Caribbean and Central America in the 2022 Reader’s Choice Awards,” shares Jose Padín, general manager at the property.

“Fairmont El San Juan Hotel is such a special property with a rich heritage on the island. The dedicated hotel team works diligently to uphold the historically high standards of the property for guests and locals alike and we are proud for those efforts to be recognized by Condé Nast Traveler and its readers,” he said.

The 2022 Readers’ Choice Awards are published on Condé Nast Traveler’s website and published in the November issue.