Condé Nast Traveler names P.R. #1 Caribbean island

Travel industry magazine Condé Nast Traveler announced the results of its annual Reader’s Choice Awards, and Puerto Rico was recognized as the #1 Caribbean Island on the list of “Top 5 Islands in the Caribbean & the Atlantic” for 2019.

“Puerto Rico’s tourism continues to thrive in full force with revenue and passenger arrivals at an all-time high,” said Brad Dean, CEO of Discover Puerto Rico.

“The impact we’re seeing on the local economy is what is the most rewarding as we celebrate this distinction of being named the #1 Island in the Caribbean by Condé Nast Traveler’s readers,” he said.

“Recognitions like this one elevate Puerto Rico as a premier global destination and get us one step closer to doubling the visitor’s economy,” Dean added.

In addition to snatching the top Caribbean spot, seven of Puerto Rico’s hoteliers were recognized in three additional categories: Best Resorts in the World, Top 50 Resorts in the Caribbean Islands, and Top 15 Hotels in the Caribbean and Central America.

The recognitions went to: The El Convento Hotel, Dorado Beach, a Ritz-Carlton Reserve, El San Juan Hotel, La Concha Resort, the St. Regis Bahia Beach Resort, Condado Vanderbilt Hotel, Serafina Beach Hotel and El San Juan, a Curio Collection by Hilton.

More than 600,000 Condé Nast Traveler readers across the globe submitted a recording-breaking number of responses rating their travel experiences to provide a full snapshot of where and how they travel.

The Condé Nast Traveler Readers’ Choice Awards are the longest-running and most prestigious recognition of excellence in the travel industry and are commonly known as “the best of the best of travel.”

The full list of winners can be found here.

