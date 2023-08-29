Type to search

SME opens call for Excellence in Marketing Awards

Contributor August 29, 2023
The award ceremony will be held Oct. 19, 2023, as part of the SME Marketing Summit.

The Puerto Rico Sales and Marketing Executives Association (SME) has opened nominations for brands to showcase their top strategies, campaigns and activations for the Excellence in Marketing Awards on Oct. 19.

The call offers consultants, startups and corporate marketing teams, as well as advertising, digital, public relations, promotions and media agencies the chance to recognize the achievements of their workforce and their most effective marketing strategies.

This year’s award categories are: Multichannel Marketing; Digital Marketing; Real-Time Marketing; Marketing PR; Corporate Communications and Community Outreach; Cause-Marketing; Consumer Promotion; Trade Marketing; Experiential Marketing; Sports and Esports Marketing; Music and Entertainment Marketing; and Small Pocket, Big Impact.

“For this edition of the festival, we present the Small Pocket, Big Impact category with the aim of highlighting extraordinary results achieved through reduced investments. Our intention is to expose these cases to inspire entrepreneurs and expand business networks at all levels,” stated Heidi Vidal, strategic consultant at Faena | Estrategia Creativa and director of the Nominations Committee for the award.

“The awards ceremony will be held Oct. 19, 2023, as part of the SME Marketing Summit. In addition, the participants who attend the event will choose the People’s Choice Award from the gold [category] winners,” she added.

The submitted marketing campaigns and projects must have been developed and launched in Puerto Rico between June 1, 2022, and June 30, 2023.

The early registration discount expires on Sept. 8. All nominations must be submitted by Sept. 16 before 11:55 p.m.

For those interested in participating, a virtual orientation session is scheduled for Aug. 29 at 11 a.m. It can be accessed via the SME’s YouTube channel.

This story was written by our staff based on a press release.
