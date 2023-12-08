Int’l Public Relations Network holds annual meeting in San Juan
The International Public Relations Network (IPRN) Annual General Meeting (AGM) recently brought together nearly 30 agency leaders from around the world in Puerto Rico.
Puerto Rico won an award for a PR initiative executed by local agency Lopito, Ileana & Howie, which hosted the meeting.
The meeting highlighted topics such as artificial intelligence, new trends in marketing and public relations, and the challenges facing the communications sector.
It featured PR experts from North and South America, Europe, and Asia, along with guest speakers from companies such as Amazon and Abartys Health. The discussions focused on creativity and crisis communication.
“The meeting demonstrated the great potential of this sector and the importance of network communication, as a result of the growing need of customers for high-quality global services,” said Rodrigo Viana de Freitas, president of IPRN.
“The dynamics of groups specialized within IPRN show that more and more agencies in the network offer international services for clients and projects of greater complexity,” he said.
At the meeting, Dubai was selected as the location for the next meeting in November. The new governing bodies for 2024 were elected, including the Executive Council with five members from five continents: Ashwani Singla from India, Carina Almeida from Brazil, Grant Wright from the U.S., Nicole Capper from South Africa, and Philippe Beck from Luxembourg.
The new regional chapter leaders are Elsie van Linthout for Europe, Carina Almeida for Latin America, Grant Wright for North America, Anishkaa Gehani for the Middle East and Africa, and Ashwani Singla for Asia-Pacific.
The IPRN Awards winners announced at the Puerto Rico conference include:
Media Relations Award
Project: American Library Association | Uniting the Library Community During Divisive Times
Agency: Mekky Media, U.S.
Digital and/or Influencer Marketing Award
Project: #WhereAreYouJoao | The return
Agency: Central de Informação, Portugal
Reputation and/or Crisis Communication Award
Project: American Library Association | Uniting the Library Community During Divisive Times
Agency: Mekky Media, U.S.
Content and/or Publication Award
Project: Nobelpharma | Totally Super Cool, a Children’s Book on Facial Angiofibroma Associated With TSC
Agency: JPA Health, U.S.
Event and/or Activation Award
Project: Guinness World Record | Team Rubio
Agency: Lopito, Ileana & Howie, Puerto Rico
Film and/or video Award
Project: Guimarães | One Planet City
Agency: Central de Informação, Portugal
Integrated Campaign Award
Project: Unlocking NBA culture in Brazil | The success of post-pandemic edition NBA House
Agency: Textual Comunicação, Brazil
Member of the Year
TDUB, Germany
Agency of the Year
Textual Comunicação, Brazil
Puerto Rico Tourism Award | Campaign of the Year
Project: Unlocking NBA culture in Brazil | The success of post-pandemic edition NBA House
Agency: Textual Comunicação, Brazil
