Int’l Public Relations Network holds annual meeting in San Juan

The winning projects of the IPRN Awards were also chosen at the Puerto Rico conference.

The International Public Relations Network (IPRN) Annual General Meeting (AGM) recently brought together nearly 30 agency leaders from around the world in Puerto Rico.

Puerto Rico won an award for a PR initiative executed by local agency Lopito, Ileana & Howie, which hosted the meeting.

The meeting highlighted topics such as artificial intelligence, new trends in marketing and public relations, and the challenges facing the communications sector.

It featured PR experts from North and South America, Europe, and Asia, along with guest speakers from companies such as Amazon and Abartys Health. The discussions focused on creativity and crisis communication.

“The meeting demonstrated the great potential of this sector and the importance of network communication, as a result of the growing need of customers for high-quality global services,” said Rodrigo Viana de Freitas, president of IPRN.

“The dynamics of groups specialized within IPRN show that more and more agencies in the network offer international services for clients and projects of greater complexity,” he said.

At the meeting, Dubai was selected as the location for the next meeting in November. The new governing bodies for 2024 were elected, including the Executive Council with five members from five continents: Ashwani Singla from India, Carina Almeida from Brazil, Grant Wright from the U.S., Nicole Capper from South Africa, and Philippe Beck from Luxembourg.

The new regional chapter leaders are Elsie van Linthout for Europe, Carina Almeida for Latin America, Grant Wright for North America, Anishkaa Gehani for the Middle East and Africa, and Ashwani Singla for Asia-Pacific.

The IPRN Awards winners announced at the Puerto Rico conference include:

Media Relations Award

Project: American Library Association | Uniting the Library Community During Divisive Times

Agency: Mekky Media, U.S.

Digital and/or Influencer Marketing Award

Project: #WhereAreYouJoao | The return

Agency: Central de Informação, Portugal

Reputation and/or Crisis Communication Award

Project: American Library Association | Uniting the Library Community During Divisive Times

Agency: Mekky Media, U.S.

Content and/or Publication Award

Project: Nobelpharma | Totally Super Cool, a Children’s Book on Facial Angiofibroma Associated With TSC

Agency: JPA Health, U.S.

Event and/or Activation Award

Project: Guinness World Record | Team Rubio

Agency: Lopito, Ileana & Howie, Puerto Rico

Film and/or video Award

Project: Guimarães | One Planet City

Agency: Central de Informação, Portugal

Integrated Campaign Award

Project: Unlocking NBA culture in Brazil | The success of post-pandemic edition NBA House

Agency: Textual Comunicação, Brazil

Member of the Year

TDUB, Germany

Agency of the Year

Textual Comunicação, Brazil

Puerto Rico Tourism Award | Campaign of the Year

Project: Unlocking NBA culture in Brazil | The success of post-pandemic edition NBA House

Agency: Textual Comunicação, Brazil