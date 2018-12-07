P.R. on ‘Condé Nast Traveler’s’ 19 Best Places to Go list in ’19

December 7, 2018 2

Puerto Rico is on the prestigious “Condé Nast Traveler’s” 19 Best Places to Go list in 2019, Discover Puerto Rico announced.

The endorsed destinations were vetted by editors from both “Condé Nast Traveler” U.S. and Traveller U.K.

“Puerto Rico has not only recovered: it has been reborn,” according to the “Condé Nast Traveler” editors. The editors of the luxury and lifestyle publication that has won 25 National Magazine Awards added that, “this year, Puerto Rico is the statement trip to take.”

“We’re proud of this recognition and this remarkable endorsement from Condé Nast will certainly inspire people to visit Puerto Rico,” said Brad Dean, CEO of Discover Puerto Rico, the Destination Marketing Organization (DMO) for the island.

“The Island’s natural scenic beauty, vibrant music, rich culture, outstanding gastronomy and unrivaled beaches are just some of our key assets and we can’t wait to share them with the world,” he said.

“Condé Nast Traveler” also highlighted that “a ton of new Airbnbs have popped up: everything from beach bungalows in the surf town of Rincón to chic lofts in San Juan’s graffiti-covered Santurce.”

The renowned travel magazine also pointed out Lin-Manuel Miranda’s Tony-winning musical Hamilton, heading for the first time to San Juan in January, with Miranda reprising the title role.