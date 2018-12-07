HCOA Fitness invests $2.5M to open 15th gym in Los Paseos

December 7, 2018 2

This month, HCOA Fitness will be opening its 15th gym, representing a $2.5 million investment for more than 20,000 square feet of and “the most advanced fitness technology in Puerto Rico,” it announced.

The new HCOA Fitness gym is located in the former Sears facilities at Galerías Paseos Mall. With the creation of 40 direct jobs, the unisex center offers its members personalized service and modern facilities with equipment for most advanced training, classes and world-class certified coaches.

“This exclusive gym has 25 unlimited group classes: Zumba, Kickboxing, Indoor Cycling, XCO, Bootcamp, Yoga, GUN-ex and Flexibar. Members can also participate in exclusive HCOA Fitness classes such as PowerFit and private Pilates Reformer classes, personal training and we have a large children waiting room,” said Alice Sánchez, marketing manager of HCOA Fitness.

“On the other hand, we have the most advanced technology in cardiovascular equipment, circuit machines and free weights,” she said.

With this opening, HCOA has 15 fitness centers around Puerto Rico, which open seven days a week. The club offers more than 50 weekly classes for its members, an amount that exceeds the offer of any other gym in Puerto Rico.

HCOA Fitness has focused on the local market, investing in the largest chain of gyms in Puerto Rico after studying and seeing a competitive niche that keeps growing on the island, it said.

In the United States and Puerto Rico, the fitness market and gyms grew by 7 percent, generating $27 billion last year, which represents 33.2 percent of global turnover.

“We wanted to be part of that growth by offering an experience of exercise in community, where each client feels surrounded by a multidisciplinary team that will help them achieve their goals,” said Lourdes Amorós, vice president of sales and operations at HCOA.

The HCOA Fitness concept goes beyond a traditional gym, the company’s spokeswomen said.

“We conceive it by combining the fitness goals of our partners with mental and holistic wellbeing. Science has confirmed that the only way to reach the maximum level of fitness requires addressing other areas, including nutrition, stress management and prevention. That’s how our approach was born, with a multidisciplinary team,” she concluded.