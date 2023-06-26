Planet Fitness invests $6 million in 2 new gyms

Planet Fitness announced the opening of two new gyms in Trujillo Alto Plaza and Plaza Vega Baja.

With an investment of more than $6 million for the development and construction of two clubs, Easy Mile Fitness, a Planet Fitness franchise division in Puerto Rico, has announced the inauguration of two new gyms in Trujillo Alto Plaza and Plaza Vega Baja.

“We’re thrilled to celebrate the opening of our fourth club in four months, bringing the franchise group total to 17 locations on the island,” said Philip Amato, COO of Easy Mile Fitness.

“We have been committed to expanding into non-metro areas where communities lack access to modern gyms. The development and construction of our clubs represent a step toward our commitment to bringing more spacious gyms with state-of-the-art equipment at affordable prices,” he said.

Planet Fitness Trujillo Alto Plaza and Plaza Vega Baja will offer the Wellness Pod by RelaxSpace service, a 15-minute wellness break where members can disconnect, relax and recharge while practicing mindfulness and meditation in an immersive, multisensory wellness experience.

Planet Fitness offers cardio machines and strength equipment, a 30-minute Express Circuit, numerous televisions, fully equipped locker rooms with day lockers and showers, among other features.

New members can join now for $10 per month for the Classic Card membership or $24.99 per month for a PF Black Card, with no commitment. The PF Black Card membership includes additional benefits such as the ability to bring a guest every day at no additional charge, access to the Black Card Spa with massage chairs and HydroMassage loungers, hair cutting and blow drying in the Black Card Salon, and access to all 2,400-plus Planet Fitness locations.

As reported by News is my Business, Easy Mile Fitness purchased 13 Planet Fitness clubs in Puerto Rico from the Sciacca Group in early 2022. The fitness chain has been operating in Puerto Rico since 2011.