HCOA marks 22nd anniversary, bets on tech, exclusivity for members

August 22, 2019 113

With more than 500 employees, more than 25,000 members, 14 fitness clubs and two CrossFit boxes, HCOA Fitness, the largest gym chain in Puerto Rico and the Caribbean, will celebrate its 22nd anniversary in September.

Company officials attributed the “constant research of global trends and making them accessible to the local market,” for its growth. This year, the most important trend in fitness is specialized technology.

“With accessible technology, consumers options for achieving wellness are many. At HCOA we are at the forefront of that experience with the best state-of-the-art equipment and intelligent systems that our associates can use and integrate with their digital devices and bluetooth,” HCOA Fitness President Rick Bouza said.

“Our clubs have the most up-to-date technology of digital integrations, intelligent equipment and automation capabilities,” he said.

In January 2019, HCOA Fitness opened its 14th establishment, featuring more than 20,000 square feet, an investment of $2.5 million and the creation of 40 direct jobs. The gym is located in the former Sears facilities in Galerías Paseos Mall.

HCOA members have a variety of fitness options, including unlimited classes in disciplines such as Pilates, Zumba, yoga, boot camp, kickboxing, indoor cycling among others.

The company’s fitness club portfolio includes four women’s only clubs and 10 unisex clubs. While primarily serving the middle market, four of HCOA’s unisex clubs target Puerto Rico’s under-served affluent market with a premium club offering and experience, thus giving the company a broader consumer reach, gym executives said.