Op-Ed: Evaluating P.R.’s energy transformation is an opportunity to define, promote public interest

Puerto Rico is overhauling its electrical power system: evaluating its integrated resource plan (IRP), approving wheeling regulations, acquiring a concessionaire for transmission and distribution, and setting up private management of power generation plants, among other measures that will affect the island’s electrical system for years to come.

Unfortunately, a scattershot

approach is being taken to address the complexities of restructuring the energy

sector. It has become a battle of ideologies, private vs. public ownership,

fighting over which side offers more promising performance. The policy

proposals have become driven by ideological preferences rather than concrete

action plans.

The travails of the Puerto Rico

Electric Power Authority (PREPA), like PG&E in California, have

demonstrated that it is not the type of ownership, private vs. public, that can

bankrupt a utility. Rather, it is a lack of accountability and protection of

the public interest.

I had the privilege of serving

from 2014 until 2018 as associate commissioner and later, as chair of the

Puerto Rico Energy Commission, now called the PR Energy Bureau (PREB). During

my tenure, when asked by a reporter if Puerto Rico could be held up as a model

for the rest of the world, my answer was that it would be more appropriate to

consider us “a model of what not to do” if we continued along the same course.

That course has not changed.

A multitude of stakeholders and

critics have pointed out the many flaws contained in the IRP.

However, there is one major

flaw from which all others emanate. Namely, there is a lack of definition of

what constitutes the public interest. The relevant statute states that any

changes must serve and protect the public interest. However, it does not define

what the public interest is. The PREB has not defined it either. As a result of

this lack of clarity, PREPA has framed the path forward through the lens of its

own perceived advantage – promoting natural gas over renewable energy.

It is important to point out

that PREPA’s interests are not the same as the public interest, the Authority

should be considered a private/special interest even though it is a publicly‑owned

utility.

Why is framing so important? It

is imperative that frames are understood to not become trapped by them. As linguist George Lakoff explains, “frames … shape the goals

we seek, the plans we make, the way we act, and what counts as a good or bad

outcome of our actions.” Once a frame is set, it may be accepted as the norm by

others.

PREPA has controlled the

framing of the IRP by repeatedly using phrases and terms such as: “hybrid

decentralized system,” “customer-centric,” “wind energy production occurs

simultaneously with solar photovoltaic (PV),” “offshore wind will take too much

time to study and develop,” “electric vehicles are not practical in PR,” “we

have evaluated multiple scenarios,” and “PV and storage will not produce power

as quickly as a mobile gas unit after an event like Hurricane María,” just to

name a few recurring messages.

PREPA’s proposal bucks decentralization

However, if asked to define what a decentralized system is, the answer

would not be anything resembling what PREPA is proposing. PREPA’s version is a

system with big centralized natural gas plants, and a transmission and

distribution grid divided into eight regions that PREPA calls “mini-grids.”

A truly decentralized system

would rely instead on small generators, in this case solar generators,

dispersed throughout Puerto Rico. Simply calling a system “decentralized”

does not make it so.

PREPA has also proposed the

mini-grids as boosting “resiliency” but for critical loads only (loads related

to safety and health). There is no mention of the fact that after the

devastation of Hurricane María, most, if not all, the critical loads on the island

now have some form of back-up power, either solar with storage or a backup

generator. So, it is unclear what additional value these new “mini-grids”

would bring.

PREPA also claims it has

received anecdotal evidence of solar systems failing during the hurricane. Such

statements frame solar as incapable of providing resiliency. In reality, it

ignores the fact that, before Hurricane María, solar systems were installed

primarily for bill reduction purposes (net metering) with technologies that

only work when the electric grid is up and running. The framing ignores that

current installations can have energy storage and the appropriate technology

for off-grid operation.

During its evaluation process,

PREPA claims to have examined multiple scenarios. It is true that PREPA looked

at several variables, however, in reality, the ones tested can be boiled down

to just two options: the status quo and adding natural gas-fired central

plants. The “variety” of scenarios merely changed the locations for situating

the central gas plants.

Author José H. Román-Morales is an IEEFA consultant, expert in Puerto Rico’s energy transition.

Renewable energy has been

severely short-changed during the evaluation process. Fundamentally, a system

driven by renewable energy was never seriously taken under consideration. It is

only viewed as a supplement to natural gas. Second, only utility-scale solar is

evaluated. Individual and business investments in solar panels were brushed off

and offshore wind was completely ignored. In addition, the potential for

introducing electric vehicles was evaluated by only one “expert” who concluded

EVs would not take off in PR.

PREPA has been able to frame

and dominate the narrative of the energy transformation. Although not unique to

Puerto Rico, such framing happens in many other places, but it is extremely

alarming and dispiriting when, as nations move increasingly toward renewable

energy, opting for 21st century solutions, Puerto Rico’s answer is a 20th

century centralized fossil fuel-based system. Wouldn’t it be in the public

interest to attempt a different framing?