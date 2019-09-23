Op-Ed: How to improve process management with adequate resources, tech

September 23, 2019 53

The issue of information portability resonates, this time highlighting the importance of internal processes in every operation. These are those steps that, when optimized, facilitate workflows, transparency, agility and operational efficiency.

The proliferation of smart devices and technologies in the workplace increase customer expectations when it comes to speed and accuracy in the provision of products and services. This makes it more difficult to compete in such a changing market.

Here are three ways to improve your client’s productivity and experience to stay ahead of the competition.

Optimize processes and increase productivity

Optimize processes by turning those common and repeatable processes into more efficient, or even automated ones.

Currently, the term “work processes” is frequently used in business environments. Companies know that inefficient processes directly affect the productivity of employees and, therefore, the competitiveness of the company. However, “processes” applies differently to each area of ​​the operation. It can be as simple as expediting expense reports, or as complex as optimizing the manufacturing process on a production line.

What is consistent is that the cost of not improving process management is increasing by continuing with traditional methods of collaboration, keeping data on paper or wasting time trying to track the information that is distributed among various devices.

Improve the experience of your customers

According to the Forester company, it is five times more expensive to get new customers than to retain the ones you have. If you cannot reach your customers quickly and efficiently, they are likely to look elsewhere for the services and/or products you provide.

According to the Forester company, it is five times more expensive to get new customers than to retain the ones you have. If you cannot reach your customers quickly and efficiently, they are likely to look elsewhere for the services and/or products you provide.

To maximize efficiency throughout your organization and further improve the way you manage the customer experience, everyone with whom you do business should have easy access to the digital information they need. Efficient process management allows your employees to be highly productive so that they can easily deliver on time, at all times, which helps you retain those valuable existing customers and makes it easier to attract new ones.

Protect critical information

Having quick and easy access for employees, customers and partners implies a risk in information security. Therefore, it is critical that you adopt security measures such as the automatic and consistent updating of software applications with the latest security protocols. The implementation of the right technologies with the right data protection makes it easier to get ahead of the competition with little concern.

Author Randall Sanabria is Technology and Services Manager at Ricoh Puerto Rico.

Currently, there are many automation solutions available that can optimize a variety of business processes, giving employees throughout the organization more time to focus on what matters most: making customers happy and being one step ahead of the competition.

At Ricoh we can support you throughout this process by analyzing, defining, designing and implementing everything necessary to achieve a positive impact on your customers.

At Ricoh we’re ready, are you?

Author Details Author Details Contributor This story was written by our staff based on a press release.