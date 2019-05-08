Op-Ed: Small Business Week spotlights local entrepreneurs and small biz

May 8, 2019 87

During National Small Business Week, May 5-11, the U.S. Small Business Administration will shine a bright spotlight on our nation’s 30 million small businesses. Entrepreneurs will tell their individual stories of pursuing their dreams, embracing the American work ethic and achieving success.

The process of entrepreneurship has never been easy; the SBA is privileged to have helped so many develop their ideas. Becoming a successful small business owner is a rigorous procedure defined by trying, building, breaking, failing, learning, improving and adapting.

Every day, small business owners pour their blood, sweat and tears into this process to develop their ideas, get their ventures off the ground and move forward.

Fifty-three outstanding small business owners, the 2019 Small Business Persons of the Year from each state, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and Guam, will gather in Washington, DC, to kick off the week.

The SBA will highlight their achievements as well as its programs and resources to help small businesses succeed. It is a fantastic opportunity to celebrate our region’s top small businesses — Picture Farm Production in New York, Bio-Serv and Radon Supplies in New Jersey, and 3A Press Corp. in Puerto Rico — for their outstanding performance and their owners’ commitment to entrepreneurial excellence.

The SBA will salute entrepreneurs whose achievements have stood out over the past year through in-person events, a virtual small business education conference, and a Twitter chat about starting and growing a small venture.

Each of the Atlantic Region’s five districts — New York City, New Jersey, Buffalo, Syracuse and Puerto Rico — will be participating. These offices, in addition to the other 63 districts around the nation, are uniquely positioned to provide personalized advice and support to entrepreneurs to foster business growth, not just during National Small Business Week but throughout the entire year.

If you are a small business owner, don’t miss out on the advice and services provided by these offices and our national partners like Small Business Development Centers, Women’s Business Centers, Veterans Business Outreach Centers and SCORE chapters.

National Small Business Week is not only the celebration of entrepreneurs, but also for their employees and customers who are powering a new era of American entrepreneurship and economic growth.

Join us on social media, including a Twitter chat the SBA will be hosting on May 10, by searching and posting with #SmallBusinessWeek. Ask questions, plug your own local businesses and celebrate entrepreneurism during National Small Business Week.

Author Steve Bulger is the Regional Administrator for the SBA’s Atlantic Regional Administrator, serving the States of New York, New Jersey, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.