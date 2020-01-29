Op-Ed: Why VoIP can give P.R.’s businesses a competitive advantage

January 29, 2020 125

Businesses had little interest in adopting Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) when it was introduced in the mid-1990s. This is because mobile phones were entering the market, while the internet which enabled VoIP was slow and unreliable. However, the technology improved significantly over the years and has made a comeback over the past decade.

The VoIP industry in North America is expected to grow to $55 billion by 2025, and Puerto Rico is no exception. On the other hand, several governments recognize the decline of traditional landline networks and plan to shift to VoIP.

Businesses spend a major chunk of their budgets on communications. These funds can be used for research and development, further investment, and getting more people on board.

In this article, we will list four reasons why shifting to VoIP can give Puerto Rico’s businesses a competitive advantage. We will also identify and briefly list the features offered by one of the top VoIP service providers.

Cost cutting

Businesses can cut down on costs related to communication expenses. This is because most communication occurs via mobile phone networks or traditional landlines. If you look at your company bills, you will immediately notice that you are spending a lot of money on communication.

This is because landline and mobile phones rely on networks that require expensive maintenance, and there is an additional tax as well.

On the other hand, VoIP relies on the internet to send and receive data, so the infrastructure for it already exists. All you need is an internet connection, which you probably already have.

Productivity

Businesses spend a lot of time, funds, and effort into ensuring seamless communications within the organization. However, both mobile phones and landline devices are inefficient for quick, and large-scale calls. The bills add up quickly and productivity declines.

VoIP offers features such as video calling, conference calling, call logs and others that can help to save time and improve productivity. Shifting to VoIP can thus offer you a competitive advantage over others because of improved communications and productivity.

International communications

Globalization means that businesses have to make sure they can effectively communicate with clients and customers in other parts of the world. However, international calls are expensive. The cost may be a factor in your decision not to expand your businesses’ horizons beyond Puerto Rico’s borders.

However, international calls via VoIP service are far more affordable and easier than other technologies.

Employee management

Businesses have to adapt to changing working norms as more millennials enter the workforce. Flexible working hours and remote working are some of the latest trends that companies are beginning to incorporate to improve employee turnover and hire better talent.

However, coordination is a major problem with this system. VoIP can help in this regard because of limited costs and better features. In short, your business can adapt to changing working patterns while at the same time improve employee management with the help of VoIP.

Summing up

The VoIP industry is growing rapidly as the technology has matured in recent years. Businesses who adapt to this change will have a competitive advantage over others.

This is because they can cut down on communications costs, increase productivity, expand international engagement, and improve employee turnover.