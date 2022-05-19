Type to search

In-Brief

OPA! Greek Kouzina Restaurant opens in Guaynabo

Contributor May 19, 2022
OPA! Greek Kouzina Restaurant Owner Alexander Lignos.

OPA! Greek Kouzina Restaurant, which offers authentic Greek food, recently opened at Plaza Real Shopping Center in Guaynabo, following an initial investment of $150,000.

The eatery — whose menu merges traditional Greek food with the latest trends in this cuisine — generated more than 25 direct and indirect jobs, Owner Alexander Lignos said.

As a child, Lignos spent his summers and free time with his father, Greek Chef Lefteris Lignos — born on the Greek island of Santorini and who moved to Puerto Rico where he established the first Greek restaurant, Zorba the Greek, in 1973.  

“Since I was little, I loved to cook and serve clients at my father’s restaurant. There, I developed my passion for sharing the Greek culture in Puerto Rico and the hospitality that characterizes it. It fills me with satisfaction to see customers enjoying Greek food, remembering their trips to Greece,” said Lignos.

The restaurant, which seats up to 66 people, has a bar and outdoor terrace. It also has a to-go area in its parking lot that allows customers to order by phone and pick up. The eatery locally sources the ingredients used in its menu “to support Puerto Rico’s economy and get greater freshness,” he said.

The restaurant’s menu was created with Greek Chef Alexandros Kardassis, who has been recognized as one of the “Top Ten Chefs of Athens” with five Michelin, Great Food & Value awards. The menu also includes recipes from the Lignos’s family, and they are prepared daily by Executive Chef Fernando Soto, who has more than 23 years of experience in Puerto Rico, Florida, and the US Virgin Islands.

Author Details
Contributor
Author Details
This story was written by our staff based on a press release.
collaborator@newsismybusiness.com
Tags:

You Might also Like

EPA to award $1.6M+ to address contaminated sites in Puerto Rico
Contributor May 18, 2022
Latino Wall Street to host 1st financial conference in Puerto Rico
Yamilet Aponte-Claudio May 18, 2022
Ports Authority submits new request for $70M in federal grants
Contributor May 18, 2022
Op-Ed: Emotional intelligence and Puerto Rico’s economic future
Contributor May 18, 2022

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

QUOTE OF THE WEEK

“By joining AT&T Mobility of Puerto Rico with Liberty Puerto Rico, we can offer more benefits, more services, and more convenience to our customers.

 

— Naji Khoury, CEO of Liberty Puerto Rico.

Related Stories

EPA to award $1.6M+ to address contaminated sites in Puerto Rico
Latino Wall Street to host 1st financial conference in Puerto Rico
Ports Authority submits new request for $70M in federal grants
Op-Ed: Emotional intelligence and Puerto Rico’s economic future
More about NIMB

©2021 News is My Business. All Rights Reserved.