Optum to hire 500 people in Puerto Rico in 3 years

September 22, 2020

Optum, a health services company and part of UnitedHealth Group, is creating more than 100 new jobs in its San Juan operations center in Puerto Rico before the end of the year, with plans for 400 additional new positions over the next three years.

The positions include training and education with opportunities for claims and customer service representatives, pharmacy technicians, pharmacists, information technology support and managerial positions.

Many positions are for bilingual Spanish and English-speaking candidates, the company said.

The new job opportunities will add to the more than 1,000 Puerto Ricans Optum currently employs from across the island for its San Juan operations center supporting administrative processing of health care transactions for clients in the U.S. and globally.

“We’re humbled by the talent and commitment of our team members and are grateful for our partnership with Puerto Rico to provide additional training, education and job opportunities here on the island,” said Legna Colon, executive director of Optum Services in Puerto Rico.

“Especially during these challenging times, it’s important that our team reflect the communities we serve as we continue working to help people live healthier lives and make the health system work better for everyone,” she said.