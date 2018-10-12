P.R Emprende organizes ‘Connect & Grow with Microsoft and LinkedIn’ seminar

October 12, 2018 212

Puerto Rico Trade and Export Company (CCE for its initials in Spanish) will host the “Connect & Grow with Microsoft and LinkedIn” seminar as part of its efforts to offer small and medium businesses the latest digital trends for development, agency Executive Director Ricardo Llerandi announced.

This event will be held Oct. 23 and 25 October at the Puerto Rico Convention Center in San Juan and the Ponce Hilton Hotel & Casino.

“With this event we seek to continue to offer small and medium-sized companies support alternatives for their growth and expansion plans,” he said.

“For this reason, we seek to provide support through training workshops specializing in the use and application of new technologies, so that the entrepreneur can develop new business strategies,” said Llerandi.

The workshop will be conducted by Thiago Gabri, Limari Colón, Guillermo Caicedo and Veronica Nuñez, LinkedIn and Microsoft representatives for Latin America and the Caribbean. The agenda will include LinkedIn-related topics on how to grow a business, new productivity tools in the cloud for small businesses and Artificial Intelligence for everyone.

“Through these initiatives we offer local businesses the resources to promote innovation, training and technology in their business strategies. In this way we promote the growth and expansion of local businesses,” Llerandi said.