Type to search

In-Brief

Oriental supports small businesses with $100K in grants

NIMB Staff May 17, 2024
Silvia Aguio, president of Incubadora Creativa, one of the recipients, speaks during an event to announce the funding.

The donation is part of the first round of grants from the Fondo Oriental with the Puerto Rico Community Foundation.

As part of its commitment to supporting small businesses in Puerto Rico, Oriental delivered four grants to nonprofit organizations with incubation programs that participated in the Oriental Fund call.

This donation is part of the first round of grants through the Fondo Oriental with the Puerto Rico Community Foundation (PRCF). Each entity received a $25,000 donation to provide seed capital to participants in their incubation and acceleration programs who are ready to start their business.

The recipients were Alianza Municipal de Servicios Integrados, Incubadora Creativa, Mujeres de Isla, and Nuestra Escuela.

“Fulfilling our mission to help the progress of our clients, employees, shareholders and the communities we serve, we established this fund in the PRCF so that organizations can promote and strengthen these small entrepreneurs and help them achieve their goals,” said Idalis Montalvo, director of Marketing and Public Relations at Oriental.

“We know how important it is for them to receive seed capital to develop their businesses and that’s why we’re here. Not only will we provide the donation, but we’re also committed to supporting them with expert mentoring and financial education,” Montalvo added.

Meanwhile, PRCF President Nelson I. Colón Tarrats, said, “We’re very happy to be a philanthropic partner of Oriental Bank in strengthening and promoting local businesses, through the organizations that are incubating them.”

“The Fund aims to generate seed capital for these microentrepreneurs that will allow them to achieve their goals. Without a doubt, entrepreneurship is the key to the development of the economic activity of our communities,” he said.

Author Details
NIMB Staff
Author Details
This content was produced by News is my Business staff members. Send questions, comments, and suggestions to [email protected].
http://newsismybusiness.com
news@newsismybusiness.com
Tags:

You Might also Like

USDA announces $1M in grants for Puerto Rico communities
NIMB Staff May 15, 2024
USDA Rural Development grants $565K to Camuy gov’t, small businesses
NIMB Staff May 6, 2024
Ford marks Earth Day with call for its Environmental Grants 2024 program
Michelle Kantrow April 23, 2024
New York Fed: Building the CDFI sector in Puerto Rico
Contributor April 9, 2024

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

QUOTE OF THE WEEK

Sponsored by RSM

At the beginning of hurricane seasons, we are always asked if the government is prepared. This type of initiative is part of that government preparedness … at the municipal, state and federal levels to be able to manage any emergency that may arise during hurricane season and at any time.

 

The government will respond, but it’s important that everyone is prepared at the individual, family and community level. We continue to work hand in hand with FEMA to continue helping our island.”

 

Nino Correa-Filomeno, commissioner of the Puerto Rico Emergency Management Bureau, discussing the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s annual Caribbean Readiness Initiative to evaluate and improve strategies to strengthen resilience against future disasters.

Related Stories

USDA announces $1M in grants for Puerto Rico communities
USDA Rural Development grants $565K to Camuy gov’t, small businesses
Ford marks Earth Day with call for its Environmental Grants 2024 program
New York Fed: Building the CDFI sector in Puerto Rico
More about News is my Business

Follow us on X (Twitter):
©2024 News is My Business. All Rights Reserved.