Oriental supports small businesses with $100K in grants

Silvia Aguio, president of Incubadora Creativa, one of the recipients, speaks during an event to announce the funding.

The donation is part of the first round of grants from the Fondo Oriental with the Puerto Rico Community Foundation.

As part of its commitment to supporting small businesses in Puerto Rico, Oriental delivered four grants to nonprofit organizations with incubation programs that participated in the Oriental Fund call.

This donation is part of the first round of grants through the Fondo Oriental with the Puerto Rico Community Foundation (PRCF). Each entity received a $25,000 donation to provide seed capital to participants in their incubation and acceleration programs who are ready to start their business.

The recipients were Alianza Municipal de Servicios Integrados, Incubadora Creativa, Mujeres de Isla, and Nuestra Escuela.

“Fulfilling our mission to help the progress of our clients, employees, shareholders and the communities we serve, we established this fund in the PRCF so that organizations can promote and strengthen these small entrepreneurs and help them achieve their goals,” said Idalis Montalvo, director of Marketing and Public Relations at Oriental.

“We know how important it is for them to receive seed capital to develop their businesses and that’s why we’re here. Not only will we provide the donation, but we’re also committed to supporting them with expert mentoring and financial education,” Montalvo added.

Meanwhile, PRCF President Nelson I. Colón Tarrats, said, “We’re very happy to be a philanthropic partner of Oriental Bank in strengthening and promoting local businesses, through the organizations that are incubating them.”

“The Fund aims to generate seed capital for these microentrepreneurs that will allow them to achieve their goals. Without a doubt, entrepreneurship is the key to the development of the economic activity of our communities,” he said.