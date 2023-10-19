Type to search

In-Brief

Oriental unveils update to its services website

Contributor October 19, 2023
The website ensures security via two-factor authentication.

Oriental has updated its customer services website, enabling customers to view their deposit accounts, and request an account or loan certification without having to visit the branch or call the service center. They can make loan payments using Mastercard or Visa cards from any bank.

Additionally, individual retirement account (IRA) holders can request transfers and deposit increases to their IRA accounts online. Likewise, customers with mortgage loans can now access more information on the bank’s website regarding their home insurance policies and property tax details for transactions with the Municipal Revenues Collection Center (CRIM, in Spanish).

The new services are available 24/7 and can be accessed via a computer or cellphone..

“We know and understand that every day we have less time to do personal tasks, which is why we continue to offer tools that help our clients in their financial processes. At Oriental, we’re committed to our customers in offering them an exceptional online banking experience. This service is proof of that commitment,” said Idalis Montalvo, vice president of Marketing and Public Relations at Oriental.

For secure transactions, the website features two-factor authentication, requiring customers to enter a received security code. Customers can log in using their Social Security number and date of birth or loan number without needing to register. They can access these services by selecting “Access Your Accounts” followed by “Service Portal.”

Author Details
Contributor
Author Details
This story was written by our staff based on a press release.
collaborator@newsismybusiness.com
Tags:

You Might also Like

Oriental sets up fund at Puerto Rico Community Foundation
Contributor September 20, 2023
Oriental opens new branch in Dorado, pushing network to 42
NIMB Staff September 19, 2023
Oriental integrates accessible customer service for people with disabilities
Michelle Kantrow August 1, 2023
PASH Global refinances $15M solar energy project with Oriental
Contributor July 28, 2023

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

QUOTE OF THE WEEK

Sponsored by RSM

“The FeCC’s mission is to position companies as qualified bidders in the federal and state government market. So the services they offer are through individualized consulting and training. They are free, which is a great benefit to our businesses.”

— Puerto Rico Economic Development Secretary Manuel Cidre on the role of his departments Federal Contracting Center (FeCC) in aiding companies to secure $563 million in federal contracts.

Related Stories

Oriental sets up fund at Puerto Rico Community Foundation
Oriental opens new branch in Dorado, pushing network to 42
Oriental integrates accessible customer service for people with disabilities
PASH Global refinances $15M solar energy project with Oriental
More about NIMB

©2023 News is My Business. All Rights Reserved.