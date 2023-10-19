Oriental unveils update to its services website

The website ensures security via two-factor authentication.

Oriental has updated its customer services website, enabling customers to view their deposit accounts, and request an account or loan certification without having to visit the branch or call the service center. They can make loan payments using Mastercard or Visa cards from any bank.

Additionally, individual retirement account (IRA) holders can request transfers and deposit increases to their IRA accounts online. Likewise, customers with mortgage loans can now access more information on the bank’s website regarding their home insurance policies and property tax details for transactions with the Municipal Revenues Collection Center (CRIM, in Spanish).

The new services are available 24/7 and can be accessed via a computer or cellphone..

“We know and understand that every day we have less time to do personal tasks, which is why we continue to offer tools that help our clients in their financial processes. At Oriental, we’re committed to our customers in offering them an exceptional online banking experience. This service is proof of that commitment,” said Idalis Montalvo, vice president of Marketing and Public Relations at Oriental.

For secure transactions, the website features two-factor authentication, requiring customers to enter a received security code. Customers can log in using their Social Security number and date of birth or loan number without needing to register. They can access these services by selecting “Access Your Accounts” followed by “Service Portal.”