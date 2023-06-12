Owners of Red Flamboyán open $500K hotel in Rincón

Red Flamboyán Guesthouse and Restaurant will have rooms with ocean views and a few minutes' walk from the beach.

The owners of the Red Flamboyán restaurant in Rincón have announced the opening of their new, eight-room Red Flamboyán Guesthouse, for which they invested $500,000.

The Puerto Rican firm, Red Flamboyán LLC, led by owner Juan González, confirmed that the new addition will be officially inaugurated on June 19, although, according to Booking.com, the property has been accepting reservations since April.

Six new jobs will be created.

Red Flamboyán Guesthouse and Restaurant features rooms with ocean views, only a few minutes’ walk from the beach in the Barrio Puntas Sector of the northwestern town. All rooms come equipped with a private bathroom, a closet, and bed linens and towels.

In addition, the guesthouse will offer rooms for couples and families of up to four people, with breakfast included. The offer aims to cater to both local and international tourists, González said.

The Red Flamboyán Restaurant first opened its doors in 2012, serving Puerto Rican and international dishes, and has recently expanded its menu to include brunch. The entrepreneurial family also has a second restaurant, Rincón Boricua, located in the Barrio Pueblo of the same town.

Over the years, the eatery has received several certificates of excellence from Tripadvisor, as well as “excellence” ratings from patrons on the same travel platform.

“Now, after having endured all the setbacks caused by natural phenomena and the pandemic, the Red Flamboyán family is preparing to share a new project with its clientele: The creation of a new hotel offering,” González said.