P.R. Chamber of Commerce director chosen for ‘Committee of 100’

February 5, 2020 227

The U.S. Chamber of Commerce recently selected Miguel Vargas, executive director of the Puerto Rico Chamber of Commerce, to take part in its Chamber of Commerce ‘Committee of 100.’

He is one of five private-sector leaders recently inducted to advise the U.S. Chamber’s board of directors, enhance lobbying and coalition work, recommend programming, and strengthen outreach to the business and chamber communities, the stateside organization stated.

“The CCC100 has a long-standing reputation as one of the most prestigious appointments in the chamber community,” said Sara Armstrong, vice president and managing director, political affairs and federation relations at the U.S. Chamber of Commerce.

“These new members reflect our continued dedication to naming diverse, high-profile leaders to serve on this important committee,” she said.

The CCC100 is an elite group of CEOs belonging to 100 chambers of commerce of the more than 7,000 subscribed to the U.S. Chamber of Commerce.

“This designation places the Puerto Rico Chamber of Commerce as the only institution in Puerto Rico that holds the two highest awards granted by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce: recognition as an Accredited State Chamber of Commerce and belonging to the elite CCC100 group,” said Chamber of Commerce President José Ledesma.

Meanwhile, Vargas said the members of the group attend biannual meetings to exchange experiences on leadership, public policy and best commercial practices, as well as serve as advisers to the U.S. Chamber of Commerce’s board.

The meetings identify emerging issues that could be affecting the chambers of commerce and their members, and specific recommendations are presented for each of them.