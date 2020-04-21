P.R. Community Foundation opens call for grants to Jayuya, Utuado students

April 21, 2020 96

The Puerto Rico Community Foundation (FCPR, in Spanish) announced the start of the call for applications from students pursuing a professional career in agriculture or education, residents of the towns of Jayuya and Utuado, available through the Gualasia Scholarship Fund.

The nonprofit manages the fund and will accept applications through May 29. Requirements for the scholarship that provides supplemental financial aid include: demonstrating financial need; satisfactory academic achievement; leadership; and interest in community development on the island.

In the case of agriculture, studies, whether at the undergraduate or graduate level, must be related to agricultural sciences, agronomy, agricultural genetics, biotechnology or other related disciplines. Meanwhile, studies in education must have a focus on Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics, as defined by the STEM approach.

“We want the students to know that they’re not alone, that there are Puerto Rican families committed to their future even in the midst of the pandemic that we are facing due to COVID-19,” said Nanette Rodríguez, granddaughter of Gualberto and Asia Rodríguez, a Jayuya couple whose memory is honored through the philanthropic fund.

“Our family is very proud of our grant recipients who have found relief in the scholarship, as we know that they’re an essential part of the future of Puerto Rico and the world. We want you to aspire big. Trust that your effort, dedication and sacrifice are not in vain, that they don’t go unnoticed and that at the end of the day they will be rewarded,” she said.

The Gualasia Scholarship Fund has awarded eight scholarships to five students since 2017, for a total of $44,000, the Foundation confirmed. The FCPR has awarded more than 2,300 scholarships to more than 2,000 students, mostly post-secondary level, for a total of more than $4.4 million.