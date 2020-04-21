Starbucks offers 2nd round of free coffee to COVID-19 front-line workers

April 21, 2020 103

Starbucks Puerto Rico announced it will repeat on April 22 the initiative to give away a free cup of hot brewed coffee to all healthcare professionals and first responders, in appreciation of their work during COVID-19 emergency.

“We want to contribute a bit of hope in this uncertain situation that we are experiencing. Despite the challenges that we all face daily, we must be grateful to all those front-line workers who fight daily to overcome this virus that has changed everyone’s life both globally and here on the island,” said Idis Ortiz-López, general manager of Starbucks in Puerto Rico.

On Saturday, April 4, the company gave away 100 cups of coffee to health professionals and first responders who claimed the offer, this media outlet confirmed.

This time, the company plans to give away a 12-ounce cup of coffee this Wednesday, when it hopes to reach more health professionals and first responders at all locations with drive-thru windows from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

To claim their free cup, they must show their valid work ID that identifies them as doctors, nurses, hospital personnel, respiratory, X-ray or medical technicians, laboratory personnel, pharmacists, medical technologists, pharmacy assistants, paramedics, police, firefighters, active military and power lines technician.

Stores with drive-thru service are: Los Prados (Caguas), Los Colobos (Carolina), Plaza Dorada (Dorado), Plazoleta 169 (Guaynabo), Plaza Sultana (Mayagüez), Ana G. Méndez (San Juan), Los Paseos (San Juan), Plaza Olmedo (San Juan) and Prados del Sur (Santa Isabel).