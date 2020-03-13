Podcast

P.R. Institute of Statistics chief says project pipeline is ‘packed’ in 2020

Orville Disdier

Newly confirmed Puerto Rico Institute of Statistics Executive Director Orville Disdier sat down with Dollars and Sense to discuss the agency’s pipeline of projects for this year, including working alongside the U.S. Census for this year’s survey on the island, and working aggressively to shore up more funding from federal government and private sources to boost the services offered.

