P.R. Institute of Statistics chief says project pipeline is ‘packed’ in 2020

Podcast: Play in new window | Download
Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Android | RSS
Newly confirmed Puerto Rico Institute of Statistics Executive Director Orville Disdier sat down with Dollars and Sense to discuss the agency’s pipeline of projects for this year, including working alongside the U.S. Census for this year’s survey on the island, and working aggressively to shore up more funding from federal government and private sources to boost the services offered.
Author Details
Business reporter with 25 years of experience writing for weekly and daily newspapers, as well as trade publications in Puerto Rico. My list of former employers includes Caribbean Business, The San Juan Star, and the Puerto Rico Daily Sun, among others. My areas of expertise include telecommunications, technology, retail, agriculture, tourism, banking and most other areas of the economy.
Comment here