Evinmotors opens $2.8M all-terrain vehicle showroom in Hato Rey

March 13, 2020 196

Evinmotors, a company that for more than 10 years has been dedicated to the sale of recreational motor vehicles and all-terrain vehicles, continues its growth on the island with the opening of its new $2.8 million location on Roosevelt Ave. in San Juan.

The 10,000 square-foot showroom has houses the KTM, Husqvarna, Can-Am and Sea-Doo brands, among others. In addition, the store now has exclusive representation of Indian motorcycles.

“We’re a company dedicated to fun on the road. Our passion for adventure and excellent service have characterized us in the industry and have been the key to our success,” said Juan Castellanos, president of Evinmotors.

“Today, 11 years after opening our first store in Puerto Rico, we have decided to increase our business by opening a new showroom, where more than selling a product, we want to offer an experience to our customers,” he said. For the past 11 years, the company was located on 65th Infantry Ave., also in San Juan.

The new store offers mechanical services in its workshop and has a customer service area. With these new additions, the company has added 12 direct jobs to its regular staff of 20 employees.

“The recreational and all-terrain vehicle market is very broad in Puerto Rico. Puerto Ricans love to venture inland and to please this sector, we have the best brands in the industry. For each type of adventurer, we have the ideal equipment,” Castellanos added.

Evinmotors is the exclusive distributor for Bombardier Recreational Products and its Can-Am, Sea-Doo and Evinrude brands.

In addition, the store offers vehicles and equipment from KTM, Husqvarna, Costa Sunglasses, Fox Racing, Rotax, Indian Motorcucles, XPS Lubricants, Motorex, among others.