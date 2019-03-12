P.R. Legal Aid unveils free support tools to help with mortgage foreclosure cases

March 12, 2019 134

Puerto Rico Legal Aid announced the launch of two new support tools that will allow people to get fast, free and accessible information to prevent the loss of their homes through foreclosure.

Every Monday the team comprising the derechoatucasa.org program will be answering questions from people about loss mitigation, mediation and foreclosures through 787-957-3106 and online from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Both tools are subsidized by the Access to Justice Foundation Fund.

“These free tools allow people seeking information about their rights in a foreclosure process, to get answers to their questions in real time,” said Ariadna Godreau-Aubert, executive director of the organization.

“Given the foreclosures and access to justice crises, we’re excited to pay special attention to the loss mitigation process,” she said. “This unattended area precedes the trial and may be a negotiating space and respite for the person who owns the house.”

In addition to helping the person identify their legal problem, the phone line and the Internet allow the Puerto Rico Legal Aid to refer to other entities that provide free legal representation in foreclosure cases, namely the Bar Association’s Pro-Bono clinic

and Puerto Rico Legal Services, among others.



“The call is for no one to feel alone when facing the possible loss of your home. We have a duty to accompany you,” said Verónica Rivera-Torres, community attorney in charge of derechoatucasa.org with attorney Camilo Torres-Guadalupe.

