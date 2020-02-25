P.R. Products Association to host ‘Medweek’ event on Mar. 6

February 25, 2020 234

The Puerto Rico MBDA Business Center, operated by the Puerto Rico Products Association, will host on Mar. 6, the Minority Enterprise Development Week, or “MedWeek,” event to offer development opportunities for local entrepreneurs.

This year marks the 25th edition of the event, to be held at the Condado Plaza Hilton.

“’MedWeek’ is aimed at businesses in all sectors, as it provides several tools so they can expand their markets with the federal government and abroad,” said Teresa Berríos, director of the Puerto Rico MBDA Business Center.

“It will also give them the opportunity to meet individually with federal contractors and multinational buyers to present their products, services and learn about the opportunities they represent,” she said.

“MedWeek recognizes the island’s minority companies, which have stood out in different sectors such as construction, manufacturing, services, retailers, and distribution, among others.

In addition, there is a schedule of conferences and information on global markets and the services offered by EximBank, federal certifications for doing business with the federal government and how to market a business before federal agencies, incentives offered by the local government, construction project opportunities of the U.S. Corps of Engineers, and the Goldman Sachs program for business owners.

One of the panels that will be presented is the “Benefits of federal resources for exporting success” with panelists Nicole Woods of the U.S. EximBank; Orestes Hubbard, director of the San Antonio MBDA Center; José F. Burgos, director of U.S. Commercial Services-Puerto Rico/USVI, which will be moderated by Gabriela Morales, from the national MBDA office.

Local government officials will also be on hand, namely Resident Commissioner Jenniffer González and Department of Economic Development and Commerce Secretary Manuel Laboy, who also heads the Puerto Rico Industrial Development Company.

The Puerto Rico MBDA Business Center, established in 1976, expects to reach some 200 local businesses so that they can benefit from these opportunities to connect with the federal government and multinational companies, representatives said.