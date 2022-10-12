MBDA Business Center to host Medweek Oct. 13

This year, as part of the offerings of the conference, there will be a series of talks aimed at training minority entrepreneurs, so that they can compete for federal government auctions and thus avoid errors in the presentation of their proposals.

In commemoration of Minority Entrepreneur Week, the Puerto Rico Minority Business Development Agency Business Center (MBDA) will be holding its Minority Enterprise Development Week, (Medweek) Oct. 13, at the Puerto Rico Convention Center.

“MBDA Business Center hosts Medweek every year, which is the nation’s largest celebration of the minority business community and provides a forum for these business owners to meet with key resources and stakeholders who will help them have access to new markets with the aim of providing them with more and better business opportunities, job creation and growth of their companies,” said Teresa Berrios, director of Puerto Rico MBDA Center.

This year, as part of the offerings of the conference, there will be a series of talks aimed at training minority entrepreneurs, so that they can compete for federal government auctions and thus avoid errors in the presentation of their proposals.

Among the topics to be discussed in the educational forum are: “The importance of small business certifications in the supply chain of multinationals,” moderated by José E. Quiñones Quintana of Johnson & Johnson; “Lessons Learned: Fighting barriers to federal contracting,” moderated by Jezabel Rodríguez, SBA Procurement Center Representative; and “Jobs and Infrastructure Investment Act opportunities for local businesses” offered by US Department of Transportation OSBU Program Director Shelby M. Scales.

Likewise, a recognition celebration will be held for companies and entrepreneurs who have stood out in their respective industries, contributing to the economic development of their communities and the island. The award ceremony will take place during the luncheon forum with guest speaker Donald “Don” R. Cravins, Jr., Under Secretary of Commerce for Minority Business Development.

The agenda also includes a business matchmaking event that gives entrepreneurs the opportunity to meet with contracting officials from the federal government and with buyers from multinationals so that they can present their services and/or products and may form part of the supply chain.

Business appointments will be made with several federal agencies and pharmaceutical companies.