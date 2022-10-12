‘Rebook: A short-term rental conference’ to be held for 1st time in Puerto Rico

Short-term rental hosts, property managers, professionals in the sector and people interested in succeeding within the business will gather to share their experiences, learn about global trends, and the economic future of this growing industry.

“Rebook: A short-term rental conference,” an event focusing on the development of the short-term rental industry, will be held in Puerto Rico for the first time Nov. 11 at the Puerto Rico Convention Center, organizers announced.

Short-term rental hosts, property managers, professionals in the sector and people interested in succeeding within the business will gather to share their experiences, learn about global trends, and the economic future of this growing industry.

“We have commissioned economic research firm Abexus Analytics with preparing the first impartial study of the short-term rental (STR) sector, covering the following topics: general state of the industry, main current demand, and supply trends, STR profiles, economic impact and opinion of the general public on the industry,” said Pedro Fernández, event producer at CUBE Group Events, organizer of the conference.

“The results of the study aim to provide participants with reliable data on the market, which will contribute to their making informed decisions for their STR,” he said, adding thatthe event’s agenda will address the topics of public policy, security, technology, profitability, legal aspects of STRs, marketing and finance, among others.

According to Abexus Analytics, the number of short-term rental rooms on the island rose to 22,426 in 2021, showing the rapid increase of an industry that began in Puerto Rico at the end of 2014 with 2,973 units.

Along with all this educational content, Rebook will feature an exhibition of related companies and organizations, including products and service providers aimed at STR owners. From fumigation services to government agencies, participants will show their offerings to the 500 or so expected participants.

Keynote speakers will feature Andrew McConnell, founder of Rented.com, a leading provider of technology, tools, and services to help vacation rental professionals optimize their property portfolio. McConnell, who is also the author of the bestselling book “Get Out of My Head: Creating Modern Clarity with Stoic Wisdom,” will talk about short term rental best practices to increase profitability and how to protect the owners’ most important asset, their minds.

Rebook’s agenda will be divided into three tracks, each aimed at one its three key audiences: Host 1.0 Aspiring, Host 2.0 Amateur and Host 3.0 Professional. In this way attendees, owners and operators will be able to obtain most relevant content consistent with the development stage of their business.

Airbnb and the Puerto Rico Tourism Company are the event’s main sponsors. Moreover, Rebook has the support of the Puerto Rico STR owners’ coalition, VIVA Puerto Rico, and will have the participation of Discover Puerto Rico and its main research officers, who will present the profile of the visitor from Puerto Rico.