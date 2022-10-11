Type to search

Puerto Rico’s new car sales tumble 15% Y-O-Y in September

Contributor October 11, 2022
Cumulatively, the demand in Puerto Rico for the January-September period amounted to 92,201 units. (Credit: Welcomia | Dreamstime.com)

Puerto Rico’s new car sales took a 15.6% tumble in September, when 8,076 units rolled off lots, compared to 9,570 vehicles sold in the same year-ago month, The United Automobile Importers Group (GUIA, in Spanish) confirmed.

Cumulatively, the demand in Puerto Rico for the January-September period amounted to 92,201 units, which reflects a decrease of -6.59% when compared to the same period in 2021.

Vehicle fleet sales took the steepest nosedive, with a contraction of -34.96% when comparing the accrued figure for 2022 of 3,515 units versus 5,405 units in the same period of 2021.

Vehicle fleet sales took the steepest nosedive, with a contraction of -34.96% when comparing the accrued figure for 2022 of 3,515 units versus 5,405 units in the same period of 2021.

The medium- and full-sized sedan segment reflected a drop in sales of 47.37% compared to the same month last year, followed by the compact sedan segment, which dropped by 46.93%. Minivans showed a drop of 41%. However, the pick-up segment had an increase compared to the same month last year of 16.85%.

