Puerto Rico’s new car sales tumble 15% Y-O-Y in September

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Cumulatively, the demand in Puerto Rico for the January-September period amounted to 92,201 units. (Credit: Welcomia | Dreamstime.com)

Puerto Rico’s new car sales took a 15.6% tumble in September, when 8,076 units rolled off lots, compared to 9,570 vehicles sold in the same year-ago month, The United Automobile Importers Group (GUIA, in Spanish) confirmed.

Cumulatively, the demand in Puerto Rico for the January-September period amounted to 92,201 units, which reflects a decrease of -6.59% when compared to the same period in 2021.

However, the retail demand in the January-September 2022 period reflected a negative difference of -6.59% when comparing the 92,201 units versus 98,709 units accrued and sold during the same period of the prior year, the trade group confirmed.

Vehicle fleet sales took the steepest nosedive, with a contraction of -34.96% when comparing the accrued figure for 2022 of 3,515 units versus 5,405 units in the same period of 2021.

The medium- and full-sized sedan segment reflected a drop in sales of 47.37% compared to the same month last year, followed by the compact sedan segment, which dropped by 46.93%. Minivans showed a drop of 41%. However, the pick-up segment had an increase compared to the same month last year of 16.85%.