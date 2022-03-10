Type to search

Auto Featured

New car sales in PR in February up 5.4% YoY

Yamilet Aponte-Claudio March 10, 2022
“The impact of the war between Ukraine and Russia and its possible consequences are still difficult to predict,” said GUIA President José Ordeix.

The United Automobile Importers Group (GUIA, in Spanish) confirmed that new car sales were up 5.47% in February, when 11,117 units were sold in Puerto Rico compared to sales for the same month last year of 10,540 units.

The demand during January and February totaled 21,524 units, which reflects a growth of 4.35% when compared to the same period in 2021, the trade group stated.

In February, fleet sales accounted for 5.82% of total sales, equivalent to 648 units. During the first two months of this year, fleet sales have contributed 4.48% to overall sales, showing a growth in sales in that segment.

“Despite the challenges that still persist in the industry regarding the shortage of certain important manufacturing components, the industry in Puerto Rico continues to reflect a solid performance,” said the President of GUIA, José Ordeix.

“The impact of the war between Ukraine and Russia and its possible consequences are still difficult to predict,” said Ordeix.

“However, we know that the effects on fuel costs, the inflationary process we’re experiencing and the effect of the lack of some components necessary for the manufacture of cars will have some repercussion at some point,” added Ordeix.

One of the segments that showed the highest growth during the month of February was the sport premium segment with an increase compared to the same month last year of 76.4%, followed by the pickup segment with an increase of 37.7%.

However, the minivan segment had a decrease of 59.8%, followed by the vans segment with a decrease of 44% and the compact mini with a decrease of 40.8%.

GUIA is an independent, nonprofit organization that was created in 2006 to address issues that directly concern the automotive industry, as well as issues related to the general economy of Puerto Rico. 

Author Details
Yamilet Aponte-Claudio
Author Details
Yamilet Aponte-Claudio was born in San Juan, Puerto Rico. She graduated from Colegio Nuestra Señora de la Providencia and is currently a sophomore at Sacred Heart University. Majoring in Journalism and adding a minor in accounting and foreign languages, she aspires to study law after obtaining her bachelor’s degree.
yaponte@newsismybusiness.com
Tags:

You Might also Like

Puerto Rico car sales up 9.3% Y-O-Y in June, limited by chip shortage
Contributor July 19, 2021
Toyota de Puerto Rico reports sales of 26,537 units in ’20
Contributor January 20, 2021
Puerto Rico’s new car sales have taken deeper dive during pandemic vs. US
Michelle Kantrow-Vázquez October 12, 2020
P.R.’s new car sales drop 1.2% Y-O-Y in ’19, with 106,606 sold
Contributor January 23, 2020

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

DOLLARS & SENSE PODCAST
QUOTE OF THE WEEK

“By joining AT&T Mobility of Puerto Rico with Liberty Puerto Rico, we can offer more benefits, more services, and more convenience to our customers.

 

— Naji Khoury, CEO of Liberty Puerto Rico.

Related Stories

Puerto Rico car sales up 9.3% Y-O-Y in June, limited by chip shortage
Toyota de Puerto Rico reports sales of 26,537 units in ’20
Puerto Rico’s new car sales have taken deeper dive during pandemic vs. US
P.R.’s new car sales drop 1.2% Y-O-Y in ’19, with 106,606 sold
More about NIMB

We are:
©2021 News is My Business. All Rights Reserved.