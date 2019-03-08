P.R.’s 1st private emergency operations center opens in Bayamón

March 8, 2019 170

Following a $110,000 investment, a partnership between emergency management firm ISP and telecom company WorldNet, opened Puerto Rico’s first privately-run Business Continuity Center in Bayamón.

The center is equipped with the necessary technology to allow any government agency or company to continue its operations despite any emergency or disaster.

The Business Continuity Center will provide 24/7 services, and has the capacity for 150 people, video conferencing equipment, digital IP telephony to transfer switchboards, a video wall, projection and satellite systems, fiber optic infrastructure, two microwave systems, Wi-Fi, cable TV, servers and workstations with high-speed Internet, industrial kitchen, sound system and executive meeting rooms.

“With this new space we’ll ensure emergency operations to save lives and restore the Puerto Rican economy in case of an unexpected event in Puerto Rico,” said Benjamin Nieves, president of ISP.

The Business Continuity Center is located at ISP’s offices, near the Plaza del Sol shopping center in Bayamón. It was created in response to the needs experienced by all government agencies and industries trying to maintain the continuity of their operations after Hurricane María, which left the entire island without electricity, telephony and Internet services.

“At a private level, in one way or another, we need for the operations of each company in Puerto Rico to continue to avoid economic stagnation and provide support to people in times of need,” said Nieves.

Meanwhile, Rolando Texidor, marketing director WorldNet Telecomunications said “we have a responsibility to care for and keep all our customers in communication, above all, the whole community in which we operate.”

WorldNet invested $15,000 while ISP allocated $95,000 to the new facility.