P.R.’s small inn, or ‘paradores,’ are ready for long Thanksgiving weekend

November 25, 2019 200

The Puerto Rico Small Inn Owners and Tourism Association confirmed their members are “ready to welcome the hundreds of families that frequently choose the “paradores” to celebrate the upcoming long Thanksgiving weekend.

“This year, the Thanksgiving weekend extends for up to five days, as many schools, businesses, and government offices close Wednesday. Our hotels are ready to provide the best quality, safety and service for our guests, and at the most affordable prices in the Caribbean,” said Jesús Ramos, Association president, and owner of the Parador Villas Sotomayor in Adjuntas.

Xavier A. Ramírez, head of the Association’s marketing committee, said the group expects “good occupancy” and said there are room still available for the long weekend.

Each “parador” has its own offer for breakfast, lunch and dinner on Thanksgiving, said Angel Rodríguez, co-owner and operator of Parador Boquemar in Cabo Rojo.

The Association is still offering its Visit Paradores discount card program, which can be purchased at any of the participating “paradores” and is good through December 2020. The card offers discounts at eight hotels of as much as 15% in reservations, restaurants, gift shops, and other amenities.

“Next weekend marks the start of the holiday period, so, we recommend you ask about the offers and packages for this season and book early. Each hotel is unique and different in its offer and experiences,” said Ramírez.