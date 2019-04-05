P.R. to host World Travel and Tourism Council 2020 Global Summit

April 5, 2019 81

Puerto Rico will host the World Travel and Tourism Council (WTTC) 2020 Global Summit from April 21-23 next year at the Puerto Rico Convention Center in San Juan, Gov. Ricardo Rosselló announced while in Spain — this year’s host.

The Puerto Rico Tourism Company and Discover Puerto Rico will host the summit, regarded as the most important event in the travel and tourism sector worldwide.

“The travel and tourism sector is instrumental in Puerto Rico’s economic development plans, and has proven to be the most resilient sector in our economy,” said Rossello.

“More so, we believe that sound public policy that effectively attends to private sector needs can be a catalyst for change,” he added.

Rosselló added “events like the WTTC Global Summit not only give us an opportunity to showcase the diversity of our destination’s tourism offering, but also facilitate spaces for the public and private sectors to define the future of travel and tourism together.”

Travel and tourism is one of the leading sectors stimulating economic growth and employment worldwide. In 2018, the global travel and tourism sector grew at 3.9% to contribute a record of $8.8 trillion and 319 million jobs in the world economy.

“Every destination has a moment in time to claim its place in the global travel and tourism scene; Puerto Rico is on the cusp of becoming a next generation tourism destination, and the WTTC Global Summit is the ideal stage to unveil how the public and private sectors are working together to make it happen,” said Puerto Rico Tourism Co. Executive Director Carla Campos.