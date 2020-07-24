Pall Life Sciences invests $10M in Fajardo plant

July 24, 2020 299

Pall Life Sciences Puerto Rico, LLC announced the $10 million expansion of its plant in Fajardo, where it manufactures filters for bio-pharmaceutical applications.

The company has been doing business in the eastern town of Puerto Rico for 46 years, where it will begin the construction of a new warehouse that will allow, among other things, the retention of the plant’s operation on the island.

This project consists of a $4.9 million investment, which is added to an electricity generation project with an associated investment of another $4.3 million. Those two phases, plus other smaller projects round out to more than $10 million, Vivienne N. Henry-Sánchez, general manager of the plant confirmed

Puerto Rico’s biopharma sector represents 45% of Puerto Rico’s manufacturing direct, indirect and induced jobs, the government confirmed.

Pall Life Sciences Puerto Rico LLC, produces high filtration, separation and purification technology, to provide solutions for bio-pharmaceutical clients to ultimately improve the quality of human life. The North American company also produces technologies for the biotech and medical device industries such as: drugs; vaccines; cell therapies; and classic pharmaceuticals.

“The company’s relationship with the island is one of commitment to the economic well-being of the region, the community, and support for its associates in said operation,” Henry-Sánchez said.

Pall Life Sciences Puerto Rico LLC’s new investment got the backing from the Department of Economic Development and Commerce, which approved $2.14 million in incentives for job retention, acquisition of machinery and equipment, as well as for construction, installation, validation and product qualification services.

“Our commitment is to be a facilitator so that several economic sectors, both local and foreign, to expand their operations on the island,” Economic Development Secretary Manuel Laboy said.

“Investments such as that of Pall Life Sciences Puerto Rico reinforce the development of this specialized sector that is constantly evolving and whose economic impact on exports destined to more than 85 countries, it approaches 68%,” he said.

Puerto Rico, in comparison with other investment destinations, is distinguished by economic advantages: Political stability; being part of the United States; has a sophisticated biosciences ecosystem; and, multiple educational centers and excellent research, among others, Laboy said.

In 2007, Pall Life Sciences expanded its manufacturing with an investment of $41 million and the creation of 250 regular jobs, and now it employs more than 650 people.