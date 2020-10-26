Pall Life Sciences invests $4.5M in electric and thermal energy cogeneration system

October 26, 2020 298

<a href="https://g.adspeed.net/ad.php?do=clk&zid=105039&oid=26020&wd=300&ht=250&pair=as" target="_blank"><img style="border:0;max-width:100%;height:auto;" src="https://g.adspeed.net/ad.php?do=img&zid=105039&oid=26020&wd=300&ht=250&pair=as&noerror=1" alt="i" width="300" height="250" data-lazy-src="https://g.adspeed.net/ad.php?do=img&zid=105039&oid=26020&wd=300&ht=250&pair=as&noerror=1&is-pending-load=1" srcset="" class=" jetpack-lazy-image"><noscript><img style="border:0;max-width:100%;height:auto;" src="https://g.adspeed.net/ad.php?do=img&zid=105039&oid=26020&wd=300&ht=250&pair=as&noerror=1" alt="i" width="300" height="250"/></noscript></a>

Pall Life Sciences Puerto Rico LLC, a subsidiary of Danaher Corporation, announced a $4.5 million investment in a new electric and thermal energy cogeneration system at its plant in Fajardo, which has been in operation for 45 years.

“Pall Life Sciences Puerto Rico LLC, reaffirms its commitment to invest in the island with a system focused on business continuity, resilience, along with its commitment to the environment in reducing carbon emissions in a little more than 30% equivalent to 12 million pounds a year,” said Department of Economic Development and Commerce Secretary Manuel Laboy.

This system will produce 1,350 kilowatts of electrical energy and 373 tons of ice water to be used in the company’s air conditioning systems.

This project is in addition to the announcement the biosciences sector company made in July about the construction of a new warehouse entailing an investment of more than $10 million in its operations.

“The company’s relationship with the island is one of commitment to the economic well-being of the region, commitment to the environment, the community, and support for its associates in the operation,” said Vivienne N. Henry-Sánchez, general manager of Pall Life Sciences.

“Investments such as that of Pall Life Sciences Puerto Rico, in resilience technology, business continuity and reduction of environmental emissions, reinforce the development of this specialized sector that is constantly evolving and whose economic impact on exports destined for more than 85 countries, is it is close to 68%,” said Laboy.

Pall Life Sciences Puerto Rico LLC also produces technologies for the biotechnology and medical device industries such as drugs, vaccines, cell therapies, and classic pharmaceuticals.

Author Details Author Details Contributor This story was written by our staff based on a press release.