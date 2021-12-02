Type to search

ParkSleepFly study confirms Puerto Rico is top vacation spot for US travelers

Contributor December 2, 2021
There were more than 1.6 million Google searches in the last six months relating to vacations in Puerto Rico ranking the destination first place.

A new study by ParkSleepFly revealed that Puerto Rico is the most in-demand vacation destination for US tourists in 2021.

Searches for Puerto Rico vacations have increased by 61.11%, the fourth highest growth in popularity of the countries included in the study that analyzed Google search data for flights, vacations, and hotels in popular tourist destinations around the world to discover the most popular and fastest growing vacation hotspots for US tourists this year. 

“It’s no secret that Americans love a Caribbean vacation, and the white sand beaches of Puerto Rico are no exception. There were [more than] 1.6 million Google searches in the last six months relating to vacations in Puerto Rico ranking the destination first place,” the study confirmed.

Following in second is the Maldives, the tropical South Asian Island famous for its crystal blue waters and idyllic landscape is one of the most popular travel destinations for Americans. Over the past six months, there have been over 400,000 Google searches for hotels, flights, and vacations in Maldives.

Meanwhile, The US Virgin Islands saw the highest growth in popularity among stateside tourists, seeing a 98.64% increase in the total number of Google searches for flights, vacations, and hotels in the USVI in 2021 compared to the previous year, the study confirmed.

St. Thomas is the destination increasing in popularity the most among stateside tourists, with an increase in searches of 77.03% in 2021, when compared to 2020, according to the analysis.

The biggest decline in vacation popularity among Americans can be seen in China. There has been a 75.03% decrease in Google searches for flights, vacations, and hotels in China this year. 

Cancún, Mexico is the most in-demand city destination with US tourists, seeing 638,000 searches over the last 6 months, followed by Bali and Dubai. 

Meanwhile, Frankfurt, Germany is the city decreasing in popularity the most amongst, experiencing a decline of 61.38% between 2020 and 2021. 

