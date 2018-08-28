P.R. Tourism Co., ALICE partner to develop trip planning app

August 28, 2018 112

ALICE, a hospitality industry operations platform, has partnered with the Puerto Rico Tourism Co. and Roca Marketing to develop a destination concierge service and trip planning platform available to every hotel and visitor.

The new mobile hospitality app, “My Puerto Rico,” will improve hotel performance and the guest experience, and bolster the island’s reputation as one of the world’s leading holiday destinations, developers said.

In partnership with ALICE and Roca Marketing, Tourism has conceived a solution designed for the modern hotel and traveler, officials said.

The “My Puerto Rico” mobile application will provide a vehicle to connect guests to the island and helps hotels in Puerto Rico deliver the kind of personalized service that differentiates them from any other destination in the world.

The partnership enables each property on the island to benefit from ALICE’s state-of-the-art concierge software, as well as progressive single island app and innovative guest SMS service. “My Puerto Rico” promises to add value for guests by allowing them to directly communicate their needs during and after their stay through a free downloadable app and/or SMS.