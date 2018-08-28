Alto Grande joins ‘Somos Ricos’ campaign at London Design Biennale

August 28, 2018 156

With just a few days to go before the beginning of the London Design Biennale, Alto Grande has joined the “Somos Ricos” campaign in support of the Puerto Rican delegation at the event, the coffee producer announced.

The initiative “reaffirms the brand’s commitment to promote local talent and will serve as an exhibition platform for Puerto Rican coffee,” company executives added.

Alto Grande has been committed to the Puerto Rican community since its inception in 1839.

“Puerto Rico Coffee Roasters and Alto Grande are both extremely proud of the Puerto Rican delegation that will represent us in London, and it makes us even happier to be part of the experience with Muuaaa Design,” said Luz Figueroa, brand manager for Alto Grande.

For Muuaaa, the design studio that leads the Puerto Rican delegation at the Biennale, the integration of Alto Grande was a natural result of their creative process.

“We saw a natural opportunity to integrate Alto Grande into our exposition, considering that coffee is one of those identity markers related to gastronomy and senses,” said Celina Nogueras, co-founder of the design studio.

“Given this opportunity, a referential coffee design was developed to be included as part of the identity markers that visitors will be able to appreciate and select in their interaction with the installation,” added Miguel Miranda-Montes, co-founder and design director of Muuaaa.

The exhibition, called “Soft Identities,” will present 45 images that serve as identity markers and which include elements such as climates, sounds, tastes, attitudes, styles, colors and textures.

Visitors will choose a maximum of five markers they feel represent their identity. Their selections will generate a unique graphic design that will be created by the design team with the help of an algorithm that was specially created for this project.

During the exhibition period, the “Muuaaa Identity Makers” squad will be active in the Puerto Rico pavilion producing passports, shields and flags with these unique identities. These elements have been reinterpreted and will be reproduced as cards, t-shirts and handkerchiefs, respectively.

The opening of the London Design Biennale is scheduled for Sept. 3 at the Somerset House. It is expected that more than 300,000 people will have interaction with the project during a three-week period.