Evoqua partners with Horizon Solutions to expand service in P.R.

September 11, 2018 92

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. announced it has completed an exclusive sales and distribution agreement with Horizon Solutions, LLC to expand services in Puerto Rico.

Horizon Solutions LLC, based in Manatí, is focused on providing specialized technical services, validations and equipment for water treatment needs in bio-pharmaceutical, general manufacturing, clinical laboratories, hospitals and farming.

Operating as a new sales and distribution partner within the industrial segment, Horizon will expand Evoqua’s ability to meet customer needs across a complete line of water purification solutions.

“We’re excited to work closely with the Horizon team to bring a new level of support across the island as well as augmenting the ability to partner for service work completed by our local branch,” said Anibal Román, Evoqua regional sales lead.

Horizon provides a skillset to support Puerto Rico locally as the island continues to rebuild. Its culture of safety, integrity, teamwork and continuous improvement aligns well with Evoqua’s values.

“We believe that collaboration is the right path to approach our changing markets,” said Horizon president, Efrén Robles. “This partnership will add value and exceed our customers’ expectations in providing reliable services and equipment for water treatment needs.”

“It was imperative for us as a local company to find a partner that could help us grow outside our boundaries, but we wanted to ensure our partner was as committed as we are to our customers and to our community. It is very exciting to be part of Evoqua’s team,” he said.