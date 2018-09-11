FEMA OKs $247M+ in loans for 62 P.R. towns

September 11, 2018 82

The Federal Emergency Management Agency’s Community Disaster Loan program has approved more than $247 million for 62 municipalities throughout Puerto Rico, the agency announced.

As of Sept. 6, 11 municipalities were approved for loans as follows:

Two municipalities for $5 million each: Guayama and Hatillo.

Six municipalities for amounts of more than $3 million: Añasco, Camuy, Guayanilla, Naranjito, Santa Isabel and Vega Alta.

Three municipalities for amounts of more than $2 million: Aibonito, Florida and Patillas.

In April and May, FEMA announced 20 municipalities that were the first to be approved for loans. These were followed by 31 additional municipalities approved in June and July.

These low-interest loans help municipalities continue providing essential services to their communities as they focus on long-term recovery from hurricanes Irma and María.

Loan applications are pending for additional municipalities to help with their essential functions, FEMA stated.