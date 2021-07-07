Type to search

Passenger traffic at LMM up 13.7% in June ’21 vs. ’19’s pre-pandemic levels

Michelle Kantrow-Vázquez July 7, 2021
The LMM is Puerto Rico’s primary gateway for international and mainland-US destinations.

Passenger traffic at the Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport (LMM) exceeded the 1 million mark in June, which reflected a 13.7% increase over the 888,007 on record for June 2019, prior to the COVID-19 pandemic hit.

Last month’s total is nearly a five-fold jump from the 214,008 on record for June 2020, when passenger movement was drastically reduced because of travel restrictions.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, a 60% joint venture partner in LMM operator Aerostar Airport Holdings, revealed the results that reflect comparisons between June 1-30, 2021, from June 1-30, 2020, and June 1-30, 2019. The LMM is Puerto Rico’s primary gateway for international and mainland-US destinations.

When broken down, the operator confirmed that most of the traffic reported last month, or 953,969 passengers, were from domestic markets, with the remaining 55,785 from international markets.

Year-to-date traffic for the San Juan airport reached 4,436,229 passengers at the end of June, down from the 4,717,808 on record for the same six-month period in 2019, and nearly double the 2,542,116 recorded for the same period in 2020.

Michelle Kantrow-Vázquez
Business reporter with 27 years of experience writing for weekly and daily newspapers, as well as trade publications in Puerto Rico. My list of former employers includes Caribbean Business, The San Juan Star, and the Puerto Rico Daily Sun, among others. My areas of expertise include telecommunications, technology, retail, agriculture, tourism, banking and most other segments of Puerto Rico’s economy.
mkantrow@newsismybusiness.com
