Passenger traffic at LMM up 13.7% in June ’21 vs. ’19’s pre-pandemic levels
Passenger traffic at the Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport (LMM) exceeded the 1 million mark in June, which reflected a 13.7% increase over the 888,007 on record for June 2019, prior to the COVID-19 pandemic hit.
Last month’s total is nearly a five-fold jump from the 214,008 on record for June 2020, when passenger movement was drastically reduced because of travel restrictions.
Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, a 60% joint venture partner in LMM operator Aerostar Airport Holdings, revealed the results that reflect comparisons between June 1-30, 2021, from June 1-30, 2020, and June 1-30, 2019. The LMM is Puerto Rico’s primary gateway for international and mainland-US destinations.
When broken down, the operator confirmed that most of the traffic reported last month, or 953,969 passengers, were from domestic markets, with the remaining 55,785 from international markets.
Year-to-date traffic for the San Juan airport reached 4,436,229 passengers at the end of June, down from the 4,717,808 on record for the same six-month period in 2019, and nearly double the 2,542,116 recorded for the same period in 2020.
