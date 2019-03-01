PayPal, Total enable payments at P.R. gas stations through new mobile app

March 1, 2019 215

PayPal announced the launch of its partnership with Total Petroleum Puerto Rico, seeking to promote e-commerce in the island and to improve the supply of gasoline for Puerto Rican consumers and make it more efficient.

This new service will allow consumers to pay with PayPal in more than 10 Total service stations islandwide, through the mobile phone, using the Total e-Wallet application, executives said.

“Total wants consumer’s shopping experience to be quick, simple, safe and convenient. We have achieved this through Total e-Wallet,” said Pierre-Emmanuel Bredin, general manager of Total Petroleum Puerto Rico Corp.

For Total, the alliance with PayPal is strategic since it offers a solid and secure platform for processing of electronic transactions, he said. Moreover, for consumers now it will be easier to register in the application since they will do it with their PayPal account.

This concept provides convenience in the payment process since they do not have to enter the store to make the transaction.

“We are pleased to continue promoting the development of the economy in the country, as well as offering innovative services that make life easier for consumers. Our ongoing objective is to promote the democratization of financial services and boost innovation in the region, all this with security and convenience for our customers,” said Mauricio Sepulveda, director of Cross Border Markets PayPal LatAm.

To use this service, users need to download the Total e-Wallet application, and create or access their PayPal account. And finally, users need to confirm the number of the station and pump and pay.

Participating Service Stations are in Arecibo, Bayamón, Caguas, Guaynabo, Mayagüez, Ponce, Salinas, and San Juan.