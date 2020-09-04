Peace Corps establishes its Prep Program in Puerto Rico at Sacred Heart U.

September 4, 2020 27

Sacred Heart University in Santurce has been selected as the first and only Puerto Rican college to be part of the Peace Corps Prep program for undergraduate students, the university announced.

This certification program strengthens students’ professional and intercultural skills, combining academic preparation with volunteering and an entrepreneurial project in areas such as health, education, the environment, and community economic development, among others.

Once the Peace Corps Prep requirements are completed, whose goals are in line with Sagrado’s academic project, the student receives a certification that allows them to expand their job opportunities or to become part of the organization’s volunteer group.

“At [Sacred Heart], we’re honored to have been selected by the Peace Corps to start this program in Puerto Rico,” said Sacred Heart University President, Gilberto J. Marxuach-Torrós. “It’s a validation of what our academic project fosters in students: an academic preparation of excellence that allows them to undertake social change projects and offer the best of themselves through volunteering,”

The Peace Corps, created in 1961 by President John F. Kennedy, has training programs in more than 125 leading academic institutions throughout the United States, and its alliance with Sacred Heart is the only one in Puerto Rico.