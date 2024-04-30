Type to search

In-Brief

Perry Ellis opens new store in San Juan

NIMB Staff April 30, 2024
The new Perry Ellis store at the Outlets at Montehiedra.

The Outlets at Montehiedra location is the fashion brand’s third in Puerto Rico.

Perry Ellis, the American fashion brand, has inaugurated a new store in San Juan, at the Outlets at Montehiedra, that spans 2,441 square feet and created approximately eight new jobs,

At its third location in Puerto Rico, Perry Ellis will showcase its “elevated, iconic and modern American style.” Shoppers will find signature items like polos and linen shirts at discounted rates.

Designed with sophisticated seating, the store aims to provide a comfortable shopping atmosphere for its customers.

In addition to Perry Ellis classics, the store will feature a dedicated Cubavera shop, offering pieces from the Latin-inspired lifestyle brand, renowned for its innovative twist on the guayabera and apparel that reflects the “ideals and joys of Latin culture.”

For its inaugural year, Perry Ellis is extending a 10% discount to customers who join the Perry Perks loyalty program. Additionally, store-wide promotions will offer discounts ranging from 30% to 75% at the new Montehiedra location.

Perry Ellis CEO Oscar Feldenkreis commented: “Over the past year, retail growth and store openings have been at a high. This past August alone, retail availability was at a record low as store openings continued unabated. 

“In Puerto Rico, we’ve seen more positive support for retail investments in the market, most notably at the Outlets at Montehiedra. With players like Walgreens, Nike and others having similar sentiments, we’re excited to join them and be a part of the wide range of retail choices available to the Montehiedra community.”

Author Details
NIMB Staff
Author Details
This content was produced by News is my Business staff members. Send questions, comments, and suggestions to [email protected].
http://newsismybusiness.com
news@newsismybusiness.com
Tags:

You Might also Like

La Tigre fashion retailer opening $500K flagship store in Ciudadela
Cecilia Figueroa February 26, 2021
Clothing store A’GACI opens at Plaza del Norte in Hatillo
Contributor November 16, 2015
Retail sales get jumpstart in ’11
Michelle Kantrow-Vázquez June 15, 2011

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

QUOTE OF THE WEEK

Sponsored by RSM

“Customers continue to spend, maybe not at the same pace as during the [COVID-19] pandemic, but it continues to be the motor of the economy in Puerto Rico and in the [mainland] U.S.”

 

Ignacio Álvarez, CEO of Popular Inc., on the bank’s first-quarter earnings, which although declined compared to last year’s figures due to industry-wide adjustments, sustained consumer spending remains a positive indicator.

Related Stories

La Tigre fashion retailer opening $500K flagship store in Ciudadela
Clothing store A’GACI opens at Plaza del Norte in Hatillo
Retail sales get jumpstart in ’11
More about News is my Business

Follow us on X (Twitter):
©2024 News is My Business. All Rights Reserved.