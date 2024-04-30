Perry Ellis opens new store in San Juan

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

The new Perry Ellis store at the Outlets at Montehiedra.

The Outlets at Montehiedra location is the fashion brand’s third in Puerto Rico.

Perry Ellis, the American fashion brand, has inaugurated a new store in San Juan, at the Outlets at Montehiedra, that spans 2,441 square feet and created approximately eight new jobs,

At its third location in Puerto Rico, Perry Ellis will showcase its “elevated, iconic and modern American style.” Shoppers will find signature items like polos and linen shirts at discounted rates.

Designed with sophisticated seating, the store aims to provide a comfortable shopping atmosphere for its customers.

In addition to Perry Ellis classics, the store will feature a dedicated Cubavera shop, offering pieces from the Latin-inspired lifestyle brand, renowned for its innovative twist on the guayabera and apparel that reflects the “ideals and joys of Latin culture.”

For its inaugural year, Perry Ellis is extending a 10% discount to customers who join the Perry Perks loyalty program. Additionally, store-wide promotions will offer discounts ranging from 30% to 75% at the new Montehiedra location.

Perry Ellis CEO Oscar Feldenkreis commented: “Over the past year, retail growth and store openings have been at a high. This past August alone, retail availability was at a record low as store openings continued unabated.

“In Puerto Rico, we’ve seen more positive support for retail investments in the market, most notably at the Outlets at Montehiedra. With players like Walgreens, Nike and others having similar sentiments, we’re excited to join them and be a part of the wide range of retail choices available to the Montehiedra community.”