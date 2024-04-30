Puerto Rico Cocktail Week to celebrate summer edition on west coast

Puerto Rico Cocktail Week will showcase the island’s growing mixology scene.

The event spotlights mixology with seminars and competitions in Aguadilla.

As the summer approaches, the west coast of Puerto Rico draws tourists and residents alike, offering an idyllic setting to enjoy the coastline and sunsets with a cocktail in hand. Puerto Rico Cocktail Week (PRCW) is set to hold its summer edition at the Punta Borinquen Resort in Aguadilla for the first time.

During Memorial Day weekend, the nonprofit will host an event it said is in celebration of “the best of Puerto Rican mixology” with the aim of positively impacting the west coast region.

The event, led by prominent women in mixology and wellness, will include seminars and activities showcasing unique flavors.

“Summer is the perfect excuse to unite, celebrate and propel mixology in the western region,” said PRCW co-founder Deliana Olmo. “We have seen the industry’s development in the area. With this edition of PRCW Summer Edition, we reaffirm our commitment to organizing events that highlight the work of hospitality professionals.”

Among the featured experts are LP O’Brien, entrepreneur and winner of the “Drink Masters” series on Netflix; Tara Fougner, co-founder of Thirsty Magazine and a prominent figure in mixology as recognized by Drinks International; and nutritionist Terelys Porrata.

A sunset party on May 26 invites guests to savor cocktails from top brands, with low-alcohol and non-alcoholic choices available. The next day, educational seminars and the acclaimed international cocktail speed competition for women, Speed Rack, will take place, with all Speed Rack ticket sales proceeds going to the nonprofit Taller Salud.

“We are proud to collaborate with Puerto Rico Cocktail Week and Speed Rack for a third consecutive year,” said Yamilin Rivera, spokesperson for Taller Salud. “This event provides people with the opportunity to participate and contribute to equitable access to women’s health and to reducing violence in our communities.”