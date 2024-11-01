Personal cybersecurity: Understanding the new digital fraud tactics

There are more and more people who fall for scams such as “phishing,” “smishing,” “vishing” and even romance fraud.

In today’s digital era, cybersecurity is crucial when it comes to protecting your personal and financial information. Scammers do not rest, and with the development of new technologies, including artificial intelligence (AI), their tactics have become more sophisticated. Today, these criminals use AI to trick people with messages, calls and emails that appear legitimate but whose objective is to steal your most sensitive information.

With the help of AI, criminals can create more convincing and personalized messages that generate a sense of urgency, increasing the likelihood that you will let your guard down.

Committed to your safety, Oriental provides you with the digital tool Listos 101, an educational program designed to help you identify and prevent fraud. Through these courses, you will learn to recognize signs of fraud, whether it’s a suspicious email or a fake text message, and the steps to take if you suspect fraudulent activity.

Also, with the new campaign, “Los Clásicos del Fraude: Duetos,” (“The Fraud Classics: Duets”) you can discover in a very innovative and educational way the different scams that could potentially impact you. With a special touch, songs created using AI recreate situations between a scammer and a potential victim. This campaign highlights not only the threat of artificial intelligence in the wrong hands but also how we can use it as a positive and preventive tool.

With Listos 101, we want you to feel safer when using our digital platforms and online services, always staying one step ahead of the scammers. Cybersecurity is a shared responsibility.

If you detect suspected fraud and wish to report it, please contact us at 787-620-0000. When it comes to fraud, at Oriental, you will find an ally that will help you stay safe and always ready.

Oriental Bank, Member FDIC.