PHSU invests nearly $8M in new auditorium

Ponce Health Sciences University (PHSU) has unveiled its new state-of-the-art auditorium, designed to host academic, scientific and community events.

With an investment of nearly $8 million, the auditorium is the largest of its kind in Ponce, offering seating for nearly 900 people. University officials described the facility as a “significant milestone” in PHSU’s ongoing expansion of infrastructure, programs and services.

“Projects like this not only transform education but also strengthen the economy of Ponce and Puerto Rico,” said PHSU President Gino Natalicchio. “With every initiative and project we develop at PHSU, we continue fostering talent retention and establishing Puerto Rico as a hub for research and innovation in health sciences.”

The investment included $5.3 million for construction and $2.6 million for specialized equipment. The project created 15 to 20 direct jobs and around 90 indirect jobs, benefiting more than 18 local and international companies. It also stimulated the local economy through purchases, equipment and space rentals.

“Our vision for expansion includes creating spaces like this auditorium, along with initiatives such as the expansion of the Medical Program to Tortola,” said David Lenihan, CEO of Tiber Health. “We’re committed to growing and enhancing our services to produce highly trained professionals capable of addressing a wide range of health needs.”

The auditorium not only provides enhanced educational opportunities for students but also serves as a platform to showcase PHSU’s scientific and academic advancements, reaffirming the university’s commitment to academic excellence, Natalicchio added.