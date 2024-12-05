Cointreau Puerto Rico collects 1,200 pounds of glass at Color Caribe 2024

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on X (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Bar Clandestino collected glassware during the event, ensuring the used bottles were sent to Bloques Caribe Inc. for recycling.

The brand pioneered the glass recycling initiative, setting a sustainability benchmark in the spirits industry.

Cointreau Puerto Rico has made a notable impact in the spirits and events industry by collecting more than 1,200 pounds of glassware during the five-day Color Caribe 2024 festival, held from Nov. 23 to Dec. 1. This effort marks the first time a spirits brand in Puerto Rico has implemented a glass collection initiative at a festival.

“This effort not only promotes recycling and reuse but also reinforces the brand’s commitment to adopting responsible practices within the forward-looking spirits industry,” the company stated.

The initiative, which involved collecting liquor and beer bottles, highlights Cointreau’s dedication to sustainability and aligns with the global vision of the Rémy Cointreau Group.

“For us, this initiative represents an important step in our commitment to positively impact the environment and the community. Color Caribe was the perfect platform to demonstrate that sustainability is not just an ideal but a tangible practice,” said Gabriela García, brand manager of Cointreau Puerto Rico.

The local effort complements the global sustainability road map “Sustainable Exception,” launched in 2023. The plan aims to reduce glass bottle usage and greenhouse gas emissions per bottle by 50% by 2030 and achieve carbon neutrality by 2050.

Cointreau has also become the first spirits brand to use low-carbon legume-based alcohol, cutting its carbon footprint by 5% annually, equivalent to saving approximately 1,200 tons of CO2 per year.

The initiative was supported by Coca-Cola Puerto Rico Bottlers, the brand’s bottler and distributor, which emphasized its shared mission with Cointreau to promote sustainability.

Bar Clandestino facilitated the glassware collection during the event, ensuring the bottles were recycled by Bloques Caribe Inc.